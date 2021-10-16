T shared a video on social media with messages across the screen while lip synching lyrics from MIKA’s “Grace Kelly”–“I could be brown, I could be blue/ I could be violet sky/ I could be hurtful, I could be purple/ I could be anything you like.”
He first began the storytelling by saying: “When I was a 8 yrs old we used to have fun movie nights in our basement. We used to have to take turns running upstairs to the kitchen to get snacks during the commercials.”
The story became worse when he revealed one night when it was his cousin’s turn to get snacks his stepfather asked if he had ever French kissed anyone. He responded no and the stepfather tried to teach him how to and then attempted to have sex with him.
He continued: “He repeatedly molested me weekly until I was 12 years old. I ended up moving out of my childhood home away from my mother and brother when I was 14yrs old. I was afraid if I told anyone he’d kill me so I didn’t tell my mother until I was 21 and suffered years of PTSD until I went through years of therapy and learned how to love myself!”
In the post’s caption he explained why he decided to share his story:
“If you ever wondered why I trademarked the slogan ‘DIG DEEPER’ this is it! I was once asked, ‘Don’t you think you’re sharing too much?’ My answer: ‘Don’t you think there are too many people not sharing enough?’ #throwbackthursday #digdeeper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.