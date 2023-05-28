Former Commodores and Earth, Wind and Fire guitarist Sheldon Reynolds died Tuesday, May 23, at the age of 63.
Reynolds played from the Commodores from 1983 to 1987, then joined Earth, Wind and Fire and stayed until 2002.
"Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a kind, loving person," current band member and singer Philip Bailey wrote on social media. "He will be missed. Our condolences to his family."
Reynolds was involved with the albums, “Heritage,” “Millennium,” and “In the Name of Love.”
Earth, Wind & Fire launched in 1970 under Maurice White’ s leadership. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. They also performed in the 2005 Super Bowl halftime show.
They’ve won six Grammys including a Grammy lifetime achievement award.
