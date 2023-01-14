Children are not just for your younger years, they're welcome later in life also. At 52, Shemar Moore is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.
“Mama’s smiling from Heaven [dove emoji]… Miracles happen,” Moore captioned his Instagram video announcing the news on Monday, January 9. “Here comes the BEST part of my life [red heart emoji] [heart emoji].”
Moore lost his mother in February 2020. He and Dizon, 39, a model are expecting their baby girl, Frankie to arrive Feb.8, almost three years after Moore’s mother’s death.
Dizon shares a daughter with her ex Stephen Bishop and a son from another previous relationship.
Moore also shared news of his baby on the way on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
“I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up,” he said. “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”
