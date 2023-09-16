Polo G [Taurus Bartlett], 24, and younger brother Trench Baby [Taurean Bartlett], 18, were recently arrested in Los Angeles and released later the same day.
According to the LAPD, the brothers were arrested on robbery charges after authorities served a search warrant and found an illegal short-barrel rifle during a raid on Polo G’s $5 million Chatsworth, Calif., mansion.
After posting $100,000 bail, Trench Baby was released. Polo G was released on his own recognizance, according to Los Angeles County jail records. They were scheduled to make their first court appearance later this week.
