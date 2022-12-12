Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., welcomes Fantasia to Greekdom. The ladies of the organization inducted her as an honorary member.
She posted an Instagram video of her being inducted into the sisterhood during the sorority’s Centennial Founders’ Month.
“Welcome to the sisterhood SoRHOr!!!! ” one of her followers commented on the post while another wrote, “Congrats Soror! You were already my sister but now you are truly my Soror!” and another commented with, “Welcome to Greekdom!!! One of the best accomplishments you could ever have!”
