Seven-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Simone Biles revealed on social media that she officially tied the knot with Jonathan Owens Saturday. According to sources it was an intimate courthouse wedding in Houston, Texas, but Biles has said there will be a “destination wedding” in the near future. The 26 year old now lists her name as Simone Biles Owens.
The couple was officially engaged on Valentine's Day 2022 "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married!" Biles wrote.
The 27 year old Owens, a CBC High School football standout plays Safety for the Houston Texans. He was a standout football player at Missouri Western State University. He attended middle school at Loyola Academy in St. Louis.
