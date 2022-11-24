Sinbad is in the process of still relearning how to walk after having a stroke two years ago. His family released a statement on Monday (Nov. 21) explaining he has a long road to recovery.
His family also said he is “fighting for every inch” as his limbs are working toward getting back to mobility.
In October 2020, a blood clot transferred from Sinbad’s heart to his brain and the stroke left him hospitalized for nine months.
“Survival odds from this type of event are approximately 30%,” his family wrote. “Sinbad has already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go.”
His medical costs have put his family in a challenging position, and they’ve set up a website to help with the financial burden. They are grateful for the support his fans have given them.
“Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family.” his family wrote.
