Smokey Robinson has no shame in spilling old tea, even if it means putting him and another legend in a bad light.
He revealed in an interview with Vlad TV how his longtime friendship with Diana Ross turned into a relationship, resulting in him cheating on his then wife.
“Yes…it lasted probably longer than it should because I was married at the time,” Robinson explained. “This happened later, after I got married, after I got them signed up at Motown. That’s when that started.”
Robinson has been married twice. His first marriage was to Miracles member, Claudette Rogers, in 1959. Their union welcomed two children, Berry Robinson, 1968 (named after Motown founder Berry Gordy), and Tamla Robinson, 1971 (named Tamla, which would later become Motown Records).
He also has a son Trey born 1984, with a woman he cheated on Claudette with during their marriage. He admitted to the affair, filing for legal separation and ultimately divorce. They separated in 1974 and finalized their divorce in 1986. His extramarital affair inspired the song “The Agony & The Ecstasy.”
Him and Frances Gladney have been married since May 2002.
Outside of her relationship with Robinson, Ross dated Berry Gordy and birthed her first child Rhonda in 1971. Like Robinson, Ross has also married twice. Two months into her pregnancy she married music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein in January 1971. Their union welcomed two daughters Tracee Ellis Ross born in 1972 and Chudney Silberstein born in 1977. Ross and Silberstein divorced in 1977.
She met her second husband, Norwegian businessman Arne Naess Jr in 1985, they married the following year. They have two sons together Ross Arne born in 1987 and Evan Olav born in 1988. Ross and Naess divorced in 2000.
