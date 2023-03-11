Live Nation announced Snoop Dogg’s High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama is coming this summer. The 33-city tour will stop in St. Louis on July 16, 2023 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Citi presale tickets are available now. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are available at vipnation.com.
