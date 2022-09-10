Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley are identical twins, but they also share obvious differences, and social media opinions absurdly suggest they’re so different that they’re races.
Black Twitter has criticized Mowry-Housley for years on issues including her interracial marriage. She trended on Twitter after a user joked about biracial twins.
“Just found out that when a biracial couple has twins there’s a chance that they can be born as two different races.” the tweet reads.
Although it appears to be a joke in good fun, other users are tired of people judging Mowry-Housley for her life decisions.
“I don’t like how everyone treats Tamera. It’s disgusting and weird. All because she married a white man? Grow up.” the person wrote.
“Man y’all stay forever coming at Tamera n her blackness and that’s hella sad. Imagine being joked on all your life n being seen as the lesser twin. Must be tough.” Another user wrote.
Mowry-Hardrict married actor Cory Hardrict in 2008 and Mowry-Housley married Fox New anchor Adam Housley in 2011.
In the past the sisters have been compared and contrasted for their personal choices including interracial marriage being one of the biggest critiques
In 2014, the sisters sat with Oprah Winfrey and Mowry-Housley cried about the offensive comments she regularly receives.
“I get called ‘White man’s whore.’ The new one was, ‘back in the day, you cost $300, but now you’re giving it to him for free.’” Mowry-Housley tearfully says. “People choose to look past love and spew hate. That’s what hurts me because I’ve never experienced so much hate ever in my life. Ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.