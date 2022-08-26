Solange Knowles is taking her musical talent to the New York City Ballet as composer of an original piece for a Sept. 28, 2022, performance. She said the work will feature choreography by Gianna Reisen, 18, who first choreographed for the ballet in 2017.
The composition will premiere at the ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and will also be performed at four shows in October and five in May. Chairs for the event include St. Louis native Andy Cohen, and Laverne Cox. The ballet’s vice chair, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, will be honored.
"I am beyond proud of Solange," Knowles' mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, wrote on Instagram Monday. "She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other artists of color."
