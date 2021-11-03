Through her creative studio Saint Heron, Solange has launched a free community library to strengthen accessibility to one-of-a-kind and discontinued works by Black and brown authors.
The initiative includes a collection of 50 books U.S. readers can borrow for up to 45 days. It features fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama, visuals and more. Its target is students, artists, designers, musicians, and literary connoisseurs.
"We hope that by encountering these works, our community is inspired to further explore and study the breadth of artistic expression and the impact of Blackness in creative innovation throughout history," a statement from the Saint Heron website.
The library’s collections vary by season, and a guest curator arranges each. Rosa Duffy, founder of For Keeps Books shop is over the first set of books. The collection will be obtainable through this month.
Some of the authors in the initial collection are Octavia Butler, Gwendolyn Brooks, Langston Hughes, Audre Lorde, and Ntozake Shange. Duffy will highlight their lesser-known works.
"For this Saint Heron Library collection, it was really focusing on the people that we know and love, but we might not know the details of what they do," Duffy said in an interview with Saint Heron. "So highlighting these artists, I think that's really important, because then you get to the different mediums and the different spaces that we can move throughout that we might not always be affirmed that we can move through."
One book per person can be borrowed on a first come, first served basis. Books will be shipped to community members with shopping costs and returns included.
