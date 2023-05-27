Bill Lee, jazz bassist who played with Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin, and the father of filmmaker Spike Lee, has died at age 94.
Lee died at his Brooklyn home. Spike confirmed the news to The New York Times. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.
Lee was a longtime session musician whose work became popular in the early 1960s. His double bass can be heard on recordings by Harry Belafonte, Judy Collins, Odetta, Duke Ellington, and more.
His most known appearances are on Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” Franklin’s debut “Aretha” and Simon and Garfunkel’s 1964 first LP, “Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M."
Decades later he was a composer for his son's films. He did the scores for Spike’s early movies
“Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “School Daze,” “Do the Right Thing, and Mo’ Better Blues.”
