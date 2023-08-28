FORBES predicts Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour, which electrified STL’s Dome of America on Monday night, could reach $2.1 billion in earnings, topping Taylor Swift’s current tour by $500,000.
That’s right, and that's what Swift gets for skipping St. Louis with her “Eras” tour.
Beyoncé's European circuit of shows generated more than $154 million - over just 21 dates. Those cities also snagged huge economic impacts, including hotel rooms, restaurants, and event bookings.
Beyoncé’s has already bettered her own record for the highest grossing tour by a Black artist. Her 2016 “The Formation World Tour,” earned $256 million,
and her 2013-2014 “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” made $229 million.
Beyoncé’s has already bettered her own record for the highest grossing tour by a Black artist. Her 2016 “The Formation World Tour,” earned $256 million, and her 2013-2014 “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” made $229 million.
(1) comment
Typical ill-informed Taylor Swift hate... Taylor has grossed 2.3 billion in just ticket sales and 5 billion in gross production. That isn't including the other legs. The magnitude of Swift's tour is literally incomparable to any tour in music history. in her first 52 shows, she outpaced the worldwide revenue of 10 Super Bowls. She didn't skip STL because she didn't want to go to STL. STL just cannot logistically host her tour. The only venue that is over the minimum available seats to qualify as an Eras tour host venue is in the most logistically bottlenecked part of the whole downtown area. The Eras Tour needs space for tens of thousands of cars and 100,000+ people to congregate and amass outside of the stadium. Additionally, there is no reasonable spot for her fleet of stage transportation vehicles (50 18-wheelers) to efficiently navigate and park. the sheer impact the Eras Tour has on a city as a whole is incomparable. Beyoncé's tour is impressive. But I work a block away from the dome, and on the day of the concert it was considerably normal. While my buddy who works in MN documented that it was IMPOSSIBLE to navigate on foot anywhere near US Bank stadium during Taylor Swift's concert. Or think Cincinnati where 7000 people lined up in a 6 hour line over 24 hours before the merch trucks even opened, let alone the gates to the stadium for the actual show. On outdoor concert nights, Taylor is pulling an upwards of 50,000 people listening around the stadiums. The Mall of America had its biggest weekend of revenue in a decade on Taylor Swift weekend. The Galleria was not impacted at all by the Renaissance tour. These tours are completely incomparable. Las Vegas says the Taylor revitalized people's willinginess to come downtown. The Fed Reserve credited Taylor Swift with being a pillar of financial stimulus that helped the United States drive away from recession. I love Renaissance, and it's extremely impressive homage to different D&B subgenres and its artistic vision. But to call Beyoncé's in any way comparable to The Eras Tour is purely copium.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.