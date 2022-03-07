The St. Louis native Tahir Moore gained fame for bringing to life Fast Mike on the HBO series Insecure alongside Issa Rae.
He was raised in East St. Louis by a single mom before making his dreams come true in entertainment in Los Angeles, California.
He also hosts the All Def Digital YouTube series The Drop.
