Metro Boomin lost his mother, Leslie Wayne, last month in a murder-suicide by her husband (not Metro’s biological father).
While he is still battling the indescribable grief from his mother’s untimely death, he’s found generosity in his heart to help another family who also lost a family member to gun violence.
He paid off the mortgage for the home of Kimberly and Aaron Salter III, the wife and son of Aaron Salter Jr., a retired police officer who was one of 10 Black people killed by a white teenager in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting while trying to save others.
The unexpected blessing comes two months after the tragic incident.
Salter III told ABC News that Metro reached out to him directly after seeing a GoFundMe he launched to help his mother with finance, which raised almost $65,000.
Salter III said his family learned of the gift in an Instagram post.
"He said my story resonated with him because he called my dad a hero and said he did everything he could to protect those people. He saw the story and just wanted to help us out in any way he could,” Salter said.
He said his mother Kimberly was stunned when he told her about Metro Boomin's gift.
"She was like, 'he's doing what?'" Salter III said. "She didn't believe it until she logged into her account and saw that it was paid off. And when she saw it was paid off, she was very emotional. She was very happy."
