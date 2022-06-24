Love isn’t St. Louis native Willie Moore Jr.’s only “Good Thang.” Mentoring and motivating the next generation of men is another passion of Moore’s.
The McCluer South-Berkeley alum (now STEAM Academy at McCluer-South Berkeley) has partnered with The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation on a mentorship program.
Moore shared the big news on Instagram.
“My word for this year is FINISH,” Willie wrote alongside a screenshot of the announcement, “I’m so thankful for the power of partnership. This weekend I’m blessed to announce that we will be pouring knowledge and wisdom into young boys throughout this Father’s Day weekend.”
Moore, also known as “Pretty Willie” and “P-Dub,” is a Grammy and Stellar Award nominated artist, author, host of the nationally syndicated weekly radio program, “The Willie Moore Jr. Morning Show.” He graduated from The University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in psychology and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Moore, who was a foster child and then adopted, is a strong advocate for foster families and adoption. Through his organization, WILFLO Foundation Inc., he brings awareness about adoption through school programs, scholarships, and more. He released his autobiographical documentary about his adoption story last year with the project “The Missing Peace.”
He and his wife Patricia reside in Atlanta with their four children.
