St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony charge on Tuesday (Oct. 25) for possession of a firearm.
Grimeyy, born Arthur Pressley, is a convicted felon. He and others were stopped by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Jan. 5, 2021 in a 2008
Pontiac G8. The vehicle had a broken taillight, and the license plates were registered to a Jeep.
Officers found a Beretta 92FS 9mm pistol between Pressley and another suspect. Pressley admitted in his plea agreement that had the gun between Oct. 4, 2020, the day after it was purchased, and the date of the traffic stop.
Investigators also found pictures of Pressley and the gun on his social media accounts, others’ social media accounts, and in his residence, including the gun’s partial serial number, which he explained in social media messages.
As a convicted felon, he is banned from owning firearms. He was convicted twice of unlawful use of weapons charges.
Prosecutors will declare at Pressley’s sentencing hearing that, following the traffic stop, he texted the original gun owner. Pressley asked the man to forge a bill of sale to one of the other occupants of the Pontiac.
Pressley, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1. The gun charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been investigating Pressley and a gang called 30 Deep for over a year at the time of the traffic stop.
