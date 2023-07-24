Drake and St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red cozied up real nice during his Tuesday (July 18, 2023) leg of the “It’s All a Blur” tour.
Drake shared a photo of him and Sexyy backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Drake wraps his arm around Sexyy and kisses her on the cheek. While Sexyy positioned her hand on the side of his head posing with her eyes closed and the duck lip face.
"Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred," Drake captioned the photo.
Sexyy posted the same photo on her Instagram feed and a second photo of her and Drake with their foreheads against one anothers and Drake stuck his tongue out.
"I'm yo favorite rapper favorite rapper," Red captioned the two-photo carousel.
Sexyy has gained a lot of attention for viral hit song “Pound Town”. The remix “Pound Town 2” features Nicki Minaj.
Sexyy also recently was criticized for making an appearance at a St. Louis high school. Several people assumed she performed her sexually explicit hit “Pound Town” on the school’s campus. Sexyy assures she didn’t perform at all and only came to do charitable work for the school’s prom.
“Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," she tweeted.
