“Luh Half” Pearson, 25, have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of operating a fentanyl distribution network in the region.
In April, Lindsey, Pearson, and five others were initially indicted. Seven other defendants, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were included in a replacement indictment on Wednesday, June 9, 2022.
All defendants face a felony charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Some also face the charges of fentanyl possession, fentanyl distribution, possession of a firearm from a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to tamper with a witness, or other crimes.
Nine pistols, two vehicles, and more than $84,000 were obtained during the investigation.
Prosecutors say Lindsey and Pearson are leaders of the “55 Boyz,” an organization dedicated to drug trafficking and gun violence throughout the city, mainly along Interstate 55.
The case is also under investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
More information about the case is on the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri’s website at http://www.justice.gov/edmo.
