Stacey Dash has everyone wondering where the rock she’s been living under is located, after she admitted to just learning DMX passed away more than a year ago.
Dash recently posted a video of her crying after finding that DMX died in April 2021 after a heart attack caused by cocaine intoxication.
"I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times," Dash wrote. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy."
Dash, who also suffered from a past drug addiction, shared in the clip that she was disappointed about finding out about DMX’s death now.
"I didn't know DMX died. I didn't know from a cocaine overdose,” she said. "I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don't lose."
DMX had a heart attack in his home last April that left him in a coma for seven days. He was 50 years old.
