One of Stacey Dash’s most recognizable roles is easily as Dionne Davenport in “Clueless,” where she played a spoiled, wealthy teenager living in Beverly Hills. Her life may have seemed easy onscreen, but her reality has been everything but that.
In a recent interview with Dr. Oz, she opened up about a gloomy past consisting of drug addiction and domestic violence.
“I was taking 18-20 pills a day, '' she said in the interview.
Oz responded that 18-20 pills of Vicodin a day is expensive. Dash tearfully confessed she had lost everything.
In a Facebook post, Dash detailed her addiction as her “deepest darkest secret” and shared with Oz that she would spend about five to ten thousand dollars a month on pills.
Another difficult time in her past was abuse from a former boyfriend. The abuse was so bad that it left her with a broken arm in her early twenties.
“He would beat me so bad, I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I couldn’t walk —[he broke] my arm, tied me to the bed for three days,” she said. “Some part of me thought that’s what I deserved.”
