Fans won’t have the opportunity to see Steve Harvey do another stand-up comedy any time soon, and it's all because he disagrees with “cancel culture.”
Harvey told Variety the current political climate has presented him with challenges for a comeback to the stage.
“The only way I can do one more special is if it’s at the end of my television career because it will end my television career,” he said. “We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock can’t. Kevin Hart can’t. Cedric the Entertainer can’t. D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven. He’s subscription-driven.”
Harvey’s comments arrive timely following Chappelle’s backlash for his comments about the trans community in his Netflix special, “The Closer.”
While Harvey’s beliefs are rooted in cancel culture destroying comedy, Chappelle is scheduled to perform this year at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy event.
“If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain it,” Harvey said. “Political correctness has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. But what people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes will have to be about people, because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I’ll have to wait until I’m done. And I’m not done. I want to do one more. I’ll probably have to call it ‘This Is It.’”
