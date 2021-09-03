American-born, French performer Joséphine Baker will be inducted into Paris’ Panthéon mausoleum, she’s the first Black woman to receive the honor.
She will be entered into the monument in November.
The Panthéon is a burial place that celebrates French icons including scientist Marie Curie and writer Victor Hugo. Baker is the sixth woman to join 80 national figures at the site.
The honor recognizes her contributions to the performing arts and her tenacity in combating Nazi Germany during World War II.
Her body will remain buried in Monaco, and she will be honored on Nov. 30 with a memorial and a plaque.
Baker’s induction was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron after her family led a campaign and petition that garnered around 38,000 signatures. Her family had been requesting an induction since 2013, but the president is the only one that can approve entrants to the burial place.
Baker born 1906 in St. Louis, Baker came to prominence during the 1930s after relocating to France to pursue a career in entertainment. She also was heavily involved with the civil rights movement and was a freedom fighter for France during World War II.
Sources: www.shadowandact.com, www.thejasminebrand.com , www.bossip.com , www.bbc.com , www.yahoo.com , www.revolt.tv , www.pagesix.com , www.people.com
