Actress Storm Reid has released a line of swimsuits with Pacsun in celebration of her 18th birthday.
In an interview with ESSENCE, she said she likes to be different and doesn’t care to follow trends.
“So, I thought, ‘Hmm, what is something that I can put out in the world that will catch people’s eyes?’ I, of course, do everything from a space of authenticity and passion and I’ve just always loved swimsuits.”
Her ArashiBlu Collection is named after a brand she and her mother created in 2019 that is “all about being comfortable with being different.”
“It’s just really about trying to find or trying to define what beauty is without restriction,” she said. “It’s also about being yourself and having collaboration and community mix together to combat this idea of being perfect.”
Reid hopes her collection inspires women to appreciate themselves.
“Thankfully I have a pretty good relationship with my body and I know that I was created in a beautiful image. We all were,” she said. “We are perfectly imperfect and there’s just things that we have to accept and embrace.”
