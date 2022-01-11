Popular social media influencer and entrepreneur Stormy Wellington (Coach Stormy) reportedly had a verbal confrontation with her 21-year-old daughter Maniya Canty.
Wellington is being accused of cutting Canty off without notice and forcing her out of her home. The drama between the two ladies will be shown in their upcoming Lifetime series “Million Dollar Hustle.”
There’s been speculation the story is fabricated for TV, but Canty says that isn’t the case. She shared on Instagram live her side of what happened with her mom to her more than 330,000 followers.
“All I know is – and ya’ll will see this on the show. I’m not doing this for the show!” she said. “I came to Miami to number one – move. Number [two] – work on my relationship with my mom and boom, I ended up being in the show. I said I wasn’t doing the show no more – long story short – I was in the show, whatever.”
Canty thinks her mom kicked her out for having dinner with someone she doesn’t like. She stated after the dinner Wellington told her to not go in her room, drive her cars, and then forced her to move out.
“You don’t do that to your child! Y’all keep texting ‘she loves you. She loves you. She loves you.’ Yes, that’s my mom! I’m sure she loves me but she got a very weird way of showing it.” she said.
Wellington has yet to address Canty’s accusations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.