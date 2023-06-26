There seems to be trouble in paradise for Summer Walker and Lil Meech. An unknown woman posted a picture of her wearing Meech’s BMF chain. That didn’t go over well for Walker. Walker DMed the woman asking why she was wearing his chain. As a response, the woman leaked her messages with Meech.
When Walker asked her about it she said she didn’t know Meech and that she could delete the video. Walker asked for more details and the lady told her she ran into Meech’s security guard asked if she could try his chain on and had no conversation with him she was only with his security in a car.
“Stop sending me that [expletive] its dead,” Summer wrote in one of her screenshots of their DMs.
Meech responded to an outlet posting about the ordeal.
“Stop posting cap that ugly [expletive] girl ain’t my girl,” he allegedly wrote. “My body guard let his girl put my chain on and I fired his [expletive] the same day.”
The woman ended up leaking her messages between her and Meech, which showed them agreeing they would make posts clearing up they weren’t together at the club and Meech would pay her in return.
“Lol I’m not ugly first of all MashaAllah,” tjhe woman said. “Second, the security guard def got no action cut it out. Third, let’s not play, when you called Summer Walker on FT who did you take upstairs to the Ritz?”
The posts from all three have since been deleted.
