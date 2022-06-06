Travel Hill, the suspect who fatally shot Andre Montgomery, Jr. in a four-person murder-for-hire case in March 2016, pleaded guilty in a federal court last Friday.
Hill is convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a count of murder-for-hire in Montgomery's killing.
Montgomery, who was 21 at the time of his murder, is the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, founder of the soul food restaurant Sweetie Pies.
Hill admitted in the plea agreement he shot and killed Montgomery in exchange for thousands of dollars. He met with James Timothy Norman, Montgomery's uncle and Robbie's son, on the day of the murder and was told to kill Montgomery.
Norman and Terica Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis dating Norman, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire.
Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, the fourth suspect, is charged with mail and wire fraud and several counts of aggravated identity theft.
According to his plea agreement, Hill's counts that he pleads guilty require a mandatory sentence of life in person. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 20. A jury trial is scheduled for the other three defendants on Sept. 6. All three have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Norman or Ellis.
Robbie, Montgomery, and Norman starred in the OWN reality show, "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," which ran for five seasons from October 2011–June 2018.
Read the full story on KSDK here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.