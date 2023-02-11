Calling all SWV & Xscape fans, this is not a drill! Bravo is launching a new reality show next month called “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B,” featuring the iconic girl groups.
The members join forces in a limited series. In the trailer, Kandi Burruss-Tucker says "here we go" as the two chart-topping "powerhouse female R&B groups" work through ups and downs as they come together for a "special one-night concert event."
As seen in the trailer, hurdles will confront the ladies.
“SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” premieres Sunday, March 5, at 9:30/8:30c on Bravo. The group includes members Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The group has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.