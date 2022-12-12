T.J. Holmes seems to not know how to be monogamous.
Multiple sources tell Page Six the “GMA3” host allegedly had at least three affairs, including dalliances with his co-host Amy Robach and producer Natasha Singh.
The sources allege he had relations with another colleague at the network. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010.
Holmes nor his representatives have commented on the allegations.
Holmes and Robach, both married, left their spouses after an alleged months-long affair. They’ve been questioned about it dating back to 2017, when host Robin Roberts confronted them about the rumors
Holmes had a three-year affair with Singh that started in 2016. Singh has since divorced and told Page Six “no comment” when the outlet reached out.
It is reported that Fiebig discovered the affair in 2019 after finding several emails.
