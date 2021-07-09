Wendy Williams’ opinion about Tabitha Brown and her husband Chance’s decision to retire caused the social media sensation to respond.
Brown shared a video last week saying her success has allowed Chance the opportunity to retire from the Los Angeles Police Department.
She received favorable commentary about the decision from mostly everyone. But not Williams. On an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she compared Brown’s situation to the personal issues she and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, experienced.
“I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment,” Williams said to the studio audience. “Live your dream. They may invest in stuff and lose the money.”
On July 1, Brown posted an Instagram video addressing Williams directly and let her know that her husband isn’t similar to Hunter.
"Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I'm so sorry," she said in the video. "Twenty-three years I've been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together."
Brown continued that she and her husband agreed for him to take a job to support her dreams. Now, since her career is up and flourishing, she’s okay with him leaving his job to pursue his own dream.
"I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years," she said. "I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and nos in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed. I've been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass.”
