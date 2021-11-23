“Have a good day, but if you can’t don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.”
If preschool youth aren't familiar with that catchphrase, they will be when they watch vegan influencer Tabitha Brown’s “Tab Time” series with YouTube Originals premiering Dec. 1.
Her ten-episode series will showcase plant-based cooking, storytelling, and motivational speaking with children, educating them on how to live fulfilled lives. Two children and a celebrity guest-starring as a Super Cool Expert join her in Tab’s Lab each week.
She, DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler), and their guests will model activities for kids to complete at home.
“‘Tab Time’ is part of my purpose,” Brown said. “Over the last few years, I feel I have been called to heal the world and healing the world starts with children. If we can create better children, then we can create better adults. Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We’re at a place right now where the world needs healing. It needs light, and children are that light. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them.”
“Tab Time” premieres on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m ET on the official Tabitha Brown YouTube channelandYouTube Kids app.
