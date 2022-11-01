Takeoff, known for his membership in Atlanta rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday (Nov. 1) morning at a Houston, Texas bowling alley.
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed a little after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was 28.
Reports from KPRC and TMZ, state a dice game became heated and someone at the scene began shooting, striking Ball in the neck or the head. He was declared dead at the scene.
About 40-50 were at the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. At least two others were injured in the shooting and have been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No information about suspects in the shooting has been released.
