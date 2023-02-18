Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea are looking for love in the upcoming Peacock reality series Queens Court.
The three bachelorettes are introduced to 21 potential matches in the trailer. Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete are the hosts.
"It's really hard for me to let my guard down, but it's kind of time to take the bricks down,” Braxton says in the clip.
The trailer’s description also teases potential drama amongst the trio as they fight for finding their happily ever after.
The ladies have each had relationships in the public eye. Braxton was previously married to Vincent Herbet, and formerly dated David Adefeso. Lozada has dated Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Carl Crawford. Nivea was married to The-Dream and twice engaged to Lil Wayne.
Queens Court streams March 16 on Peacock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.