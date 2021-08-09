Emmy-winning journalist Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show Tamron Hall is moving to ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago and air at 1 p.m. weekdays. Season three, which premieres Sept. 6, is impacted by the move.
“My love for Chicago is deep and real. It’s a second home for me and, as we know, there is no place like Sweet Home Chicago,” Hall said. “Moving to the iconic ABC 7 is like winning life’s lottery. I look forward to joining forces with everyone there. I want to thank everyone at WCIU-New York as their support over the past two years has been immeasurable in our success.”
Eddie Murphy, Regina King and Patti LaBelle are a few of the stars who’ve graced the stage of Hall’s show.
Walt Disney Television produces the show and it is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Hall and Candi Carter are executive producers. As with the New York broadcast, the show will continue to include a mix of live and taped shows.
Sources: TheJasmineBrand.com, Vibe.com, RollingStone.com, Complex.com, Deadline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.