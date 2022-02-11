Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins begin filming in Georgia for the musical screenplay adaptation of “The Color Purple,” next month.
Blitz Bazawule director of Beyoncé’s visual album “Black Is King,” is spearheading the new film.
Its based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name, chronicling the story of Celie, a Black woman living in the south, who’s father has abused her and others for 40 years. Steven Spielberg directed the original film in 1985.
Fantasia stars as Celie, Domingo as Mister, Bailey as Nettie, Henson as Shug Avery, Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Brooks as Sofia.
Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 1985 film, is producing through her company Harpo Films.
The film is slated for release on Dec. 20, 2023.
