Tampa-bred rapper-singer Doechii has signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, becoming the label’s first woman rapper.
“I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas,” Doechii said in a statement. “I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”
“Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art. With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team,” TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said about the new signee.
The 22-year-old artist, who was born Jaylah Hickmon, went viral in 2021 with “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.”
Others on the roster include SZA, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and more.
