Teyana Taylor is being transparent about a recent health scare.
On the latest episode of the reality series she and her husband, Iman Shumpert have called We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Taylor, underwent an emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breasts.
Her physician, Dr. Altman performed a biopsy on her "dense" breast tissue and sent the samples out to pathology. Her results came back fine even after what her doctor described as being a “complicated” procedure.
"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," Taylor said during the episode. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman."
Taylor said while undergoing the procedure her first thoughts were about her two daughters, Junie and Rue, whom she shares with Shumpert.
"When will I be able to hold my babies again?" she asked.
Doctors told Taylor that since the surgery was completed on her chest and her underarms that she would have to wait at least six weeks to lift her children again.
"It's tough," Taylor said in a confessional. "I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much."
"I think that's probably the longest I've been away from them," she continued. "My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."
Taylor returned home to Atlanta for filming after taking time to recover from surgery, where she was greeted with a warm embrace by her family.
She later reflected on the operation, saying it was worth completing the procedure in the long run.
"I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally, it's crazy," she said. "As mommies, we really are super-women."
"It's been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on," added Taylor. "I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative."
We Got Love Teyana & Iman airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.
Sources: www.shadowandact.com, www.thejasminebrand.com , www.bossip.com , www.bbc.com , www.yahoo.com , www.revolt.tv , www.pagesix.com , www.people.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.