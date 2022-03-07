Don’t believe everything you hear.Teyana Taylor is shutting down rumors from a viral TikTok accusing her of drug addiction and her husband Iman Shumpert of infidelity.
A TikTok account named @Klatschhh indirectly refers to Taylor by reenacting a scenario about a mother of two with a reality show and a husband who’s a participant on “Dancing With The Stars.”
With the help of an alleged tip from an assistant, the TikToker blames Shumpert’s supposed cheating for Taylor’s emotional distress.
The assistant also reportedly said she saw Taylor passed out in the bathroom from an overdose.
Amid the internet gossip, Taylor has since changed the caption of a post in November when she was hospitalized for exhaustion. She also denied the claims of her overdosing and being a drug addict.
“The person who sent in this CAP [a**] TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP [a**] story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP [a**] story are the biggest fools smh,” she wrote. “Y’all allowed a YT girl to pull some shit like this during black history month???”
