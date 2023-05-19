The artist formerly known as The Weeknd will no longer go by his stage name. Last week the singer told W Magazine he wanted to “kill The Weeknd.”
Born Abel Tesfaye, the singer says the album he’s currently working on will be his “last hurrah as The Weeknd '' and it's something he has to do as he has said everything he’s needed to say as The Weeknd.
His social media handles still say The Weeknd, but his display name on Instagram and Twitter is Abel Tesfaye. He is listed as The Weeknd on Facebook.
Tesfaye hasn’t publicly addressed his name change.
