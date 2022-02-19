Issa Rae always represents her hometown Inglewood, California. She made the city’s presence and history the focal point of her “Insecure,” series.
Now the native has the first-every key to Inglewood in the city’s 114 years of incorporation.
Mayor James T. Butt presented Rae with the key over the weekend at the Taste of Inglewood festival.
"I'm a little emotional, I'm trying to be a thug right now,” Rae said in her speech. “The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It's a huge honor and I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much.”
She continued her speech thanking her family for planting their roots in the city and said she was humbled to receive the honor.
