The trailer for the upcoming “The Color Purple” musical film features an all-star cast including Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
The trailer shows young Celie and her sister Nettie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Bailey) sisterly bond and how it breaks apart due to Mister (Colman Domingo).
Henson plays the role of Shug Avery, who provides encouragement and love for Celie as she takes her power back from Mister.
The film also stars Louis Gossett Jr. as old Mister, Ciara as older Nettie, and Taylor as older Celie. The cast also features Aunjanue Ellis, David Alan Grier, Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks and Stephen Hill.
Blitz Bazawule directed the film and Marcus Gardley wrote the film. It was adapted from the screenplay from the Broadway musical and Alice Walker’s novel of the same name. Fatima Robinson is the choreographer. Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg who directed the original The Color Purple film will produce.
The Color Purple will be released in theaters Christmas Day 2023.
