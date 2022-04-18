NBC News reports The Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, whose legal name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of first degree manslaughter on April 6 by a Manhattan jury for stabbing a homeless man.
According to a report in The Guardian, Creole had “a run in” with a 55-year-old homeless man named John Jolly on August 1, 2017. Creole believed the man was attempting to solicit him for sex. Glover stabbed Jolly, who later died in hospital.
Prosecutors alleged that Glover’s motives were homophobic. Glover’s lawyers said he stabbed Jolly in self defense and that Jolly’s medical history did not support the allegation that he had died of a stab wound. They claimed that a combination of alcohol and hospital-administered sedatives contributed to Jolly’s death.
Glover will be sentenced on 4 May and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He had previously been working as a handyman and security guard in Manhattan.
Glover has been incarcerated for three-and-a-half years and shared his thoughts about what happened in an exclusive phone interview with The Source.
“What would be ideal for me would be for the total truth to come out,” Glover says. “Now I’m fighting the image that they portrayed me as a person who’s intolerant of people with alternative lifestyles and that’s not
