Paris Jackson, daughter of Micheal Jackson, haD to get a restraining order after an alleged intruder climbed a fence at her home. According to TMZ the ‘peeping tom’ climbed the tree and was looking through her window. According to Jackson, this isn’t her first run-in with the stalker, she claims this guy has stalked her for years, and now she is seeking protection. Documents obtained by TMZ say the pop star’s daughter filed for an order of protection two days after police were called to her Los Angeles home after she claimed an alleged intruder was spotted on her property. Jackson says the man has been sending her letters since 2019 and she has become terrified to be alone in her own home. She is asking the judge to prevent the man from contacting her online and from coming within at least 100 yards of her home, car or any location where she is performing.
The King of Pop's Daughter has to get a restraining order
