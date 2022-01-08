Actor Max Julien, 88, known for his role in “The Mack” died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2022. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.
Julien’s friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker confirmed the news of his death with a tribute to Julien on his Instagram.
“I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.”
“The Mack” was released in 1973 co-starring Julien and Richard Pryor. Julien’s character is John “Goldie” Mickens, an ex-convict who becomes a pimp in Oakland, California. He partners with Pryor’s character Slim to launch a criminal enterprise.
