The O'Jays are saying goodbye with a farewell tour. The legendary R&B/Soul group, which has performed together for more than 60 years, will feature original members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams Sr. in a tour beginning this summer.
"The reason that this is our last tour is because, between Eddie and I, our ages will be over 160 years old by the end of the tour. I will be 60, and Eddie... you can do the rest of the math," Williams said jokingly. "But really, we wanted one last tour to say goodbye to our friends, family and fans, and ride ‘The Love Train’ together, one last time."
"I was thinking that I would quietly retire, but our fans and my body weren't having it. The love and physical benefits of performing keeps us on the younger side of our age,” Levert said.
"This tour is a celebration of all of our lives and the struggles and joys that got us to today. It is time for us to say goodbye and we would like to do it in person. Please come join us as we play the music we have shared together over the past 60 years, one last time."
"Back Stabbers" was The O'Jays their first No. 1 hit and million-selling song. Other hits included "Love Train," "For the Love of Money," and "Use Ta Be My Girl.” The group registered 10 gold albums, nine platinum albums, and 10 #1 hits.
In 2005, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame installed the O'Jays the same year. BET honored the artists with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame inducted them in 2013.
Visit http://www.mightyojays.com/ for more information.
