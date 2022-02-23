“What’s Up, What’s Up!”
30 years later, fans can hear Martin Lawrence and the rest of the cast recite their popular taglines and catchphrases in aMartin reunion special premiering on BET+, hosted by Affion Crockett.
The special was taped on Tuesday and will air later this year.
Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II will appear. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at 52.
“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”
Countless surprise guests are said to make cameos during the celebration. Interviews from the casts and directors, music performances, and behind-the-scenes will be featured.
“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET.
“Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”
All five seasons of Martin can be streamed on BET+.
