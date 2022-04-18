Daytime talk show “The Real,” concludes this summer after eight seasons.
Comedian and co-host Loni Love confirmed the shocking news via her verified Twitter account.
“With the news of The Real ending I had to console a lot of crew and fans this weekend.. I’ve been in this business a long time and understand it but it still warms my heart that so many have reached out to me.. we still have new episodes til June 3rd!!! #TheReal,” Love tweeted.
The syndicated series premiered in 2013 and was acquired by Fox-owned stations across major markets in 2014. Similar in concept to “The View,” The Real featured multicultural women's voices with a target audience of young adults. The original four hosts included Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tamar Braxton, Love, and Jeannie Mai.
Warner Bros. reportedly decided to end the show after Fox stations turned down renewing another season.
Braxton left the show in 2016 to focus on her solo career. Actor and comedian Amanda Seales joined the show in 2020 but left after five months citing she didn’t have the freedom to discuss currents from her preferred perspective. Mowry-Housley left in July 2020 expressing “all good things come to an end.” Actress and reality tv star Garcelle Beauvis replaced her that same month.
