Lance Reddick who starred in “The Wire,” “Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died. He was 60.
Reddick’s publicist Mia Hansen confirmed the actor suddenly died of natural causes Friday morning. No other details have been released.
Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on “The Wire” paid tribute on Twitter. “A man of great strength and grace,” he wrote. “As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class.” “John Wick — Chapter Four” director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said they were dedicating the upcoming film to Reddick and were “deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss.”
