Love don’t live here anymore for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage, the once happily in love couple have called itquits.
“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”
Documents obtained by US Weekly indicate Mowry filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Mowry cites irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split in the paperwork.
Mowry didn’t specify a date of separation, she did however, request physical and legal custody of their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. She also asked the judge to eliminate spousal support, and noted they had a prenup in place.
Mowry and Hardrict met in 2000 while filming “Hollywood Horror.” After six years of dating, they got engaged on Christmas Day. They married in 2008.
